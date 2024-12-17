William & Mary Tribe host the Richmond Spiders in non-conference play

Richmond Spiders (4-6) at William & Mary Tribe (4-6) Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delonnie Hunt and…

Richmond Spiders (4-6) at William & Mary Tribe (4-6)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delonnie Hunt and Richmond visit Noah Collier and William & Mary in non-conference action.

The Tribe are 3-0 in home games. William & Mary leads the CAA with 17.4 assists per game led by Isaiah Mbeng averaging 2.6.

The Spiders have gone 0-3 away from home. Richmond has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

William & Mary averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Richmond allows. Richmond has shot at a 41.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 43.4% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tribe.

Hunt is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.8 points for the Spiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.