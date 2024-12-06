William & Mary takes on McNeese

McNeese Cowgirls (4-3) vs. William & Mary Tribe (1-6) Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: McNeese and William…

McNeese Cowgirls (4-3) vs. William & Mary Tribe (1-6)

Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese and William & Mary square off in Farmville, Virginia.

The Tribe are 1-6 in non-conference play. William & Mary ranks sixth in the CAA with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Natalie Fox averaging 2.8.

The Cowgirls have a 4-3 record in non-conference play. McNeese averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

William & Mary’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than William & Mary allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tribe.

Mireia Yespes is averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cowgirls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

