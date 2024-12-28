William & Mary hosts Navy following Benigni’s 23-point outing

Navy Midshipmen (3-9) at William & Mary Tribe (5-7) Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces William…

Navy Midshipmen (3-9) at William & Mary Tribe (5-7)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces William & Mary after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy’s 68-60 loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

The Tribe are 4-0 in home games. William & Mary is seventh in the CAA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Collier averaging 2.3.

The Midshipmen are 1-4 in road games. Navy ranks fourth in the Patriot League scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Kehoe averaging 8.8.

William & Mary averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Navy gives up. Navy averages 71.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 77.7 William & Mary allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is shooting 62.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Tribe.

Benigni is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Midshipmen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 83.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

