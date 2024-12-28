Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » William & Mary hosts…

William & Mary hosts Navy following Benigni’s 23-point outing

The Associated Press

December 28, 2024, 3:40 AM

Navy Midshipmen (3-9) at William & Mary Tribe (5-7)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces William & Mary after Austin Benigni scored 23 points in Navy’s 68-60 loss to the Coppin State Eagles.

The Tribe are 4-0 in home games. William & Mary is seventh in the CAA with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Collier averaging 2.3.

The Midshipmen are 1-4 in road games. Navy ranks fourth in the Patriot League scoring 30.2 points per game in the paint led by Aidan Kehoe averaging 8.8.

William & Mary averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Navy gives up. Navy averages 71.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 77.7 William & Mary allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is shooting 62.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Tribe.

Benigni is scoring 17.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Midshipmen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 83.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Midshipmen: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up