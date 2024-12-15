Wilkinson and Little Rock host UIC

UIC Flames (6-4, 0-1 MVC) at Little Rock Trojans (6-4) Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UIC Flames (6-4, 0-1 MVC) at Little Rock Trojans (6-4)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts UIC after Mwani Wilkinson scored 25 points in Little Rock’s 80-57 win over the Ouachita Baptist Tigers.

The Trojans have gone 4-0 in home games. Little Rock ranks eighth in the OVC in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Wilkinson leads the Trojans with 6.6 boards.

The Flames have gone 0-1 away from home. UIC is ninth in the MVC giving up 74.5 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

Little Rock is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 44.3% UIC allows to opponents. UIC averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Little Rock allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnathan Lawson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc.

Filip Skobalj averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.