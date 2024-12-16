Wilkerson scores 19 as Sam Houston defeats Saint Thomas (Texas) 80-54

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson had 19 points in Sam Houston’s 80-54 win over Saint Thomas (Texas) on Monday…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson had 19 points in Sam Houston’s 80-54 win over Saint Thomas (Texas) on Monday night.

Wilkerson also added six rebounds and three steals for the Bearkats (6-5). Kian Scroggins scored 13 points and added 17 rebounds. Cameron Huefner went 4 of 10 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Celts were led by Gavin Davis, who recorded 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Danny Canul added 10 points for Saint Thomas. Dylan Jackson also had seven points and six rebounds.

Sam Houston took the lead with 11:20 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Wilkerson led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 41-21 at the break. Sam Houston pulled away with a 10-0 run in the second half to extend a 25-point lead to 35 points. Wilkerson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

