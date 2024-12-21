Wickstrom and UC Riverside host UNLV

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-5, 2-0 Big West) at UNLV Rebels (7-4) Las Vegas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC…

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-5, 2-0 Big West) at UNLV Rebels (7-4)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on UNLV after Hannah Wickstrom scored 23 points in UC Riverside’s 74-59 win over the Utah State Aggies.

The Rebels have gone 6-1 in home games. UNLV scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 4-4 away from home. UC Riverside has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

UNLV averages 74.4 points, 18.3 more per game than the 56.1 UC Riverside gives up. UC Riverside averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiara Jackson is averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rebels.

Shelley Duchemin is scoring 11.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Highlanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 12.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.