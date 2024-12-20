Wichita State visits Oral Roberts following Tramble’s 24-point showing

Wichita State Shockers (6-6) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts…

Wichita State Shockers (6-6) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts Wichita State after Makyra Tramble scored 24 points in Oral Roberts’ 76-63 victory over the Missouri Tigers.

The Golden Eagles are 5-0 in home games. Oral Roberts leads the Summit averaging 80.3 points and is shooting 44.9%.

The Shockers are 2-1 on the road. Wichita State ranks sixth in the AAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Bre’yon White averaging 4.3.

Oral Roberts’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 66.8 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 73.5 Oral Roberts allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalei Oglesby is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

Taylor Jameson is averaging 10 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Shockers: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.