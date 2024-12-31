Wichita State visits Boler and Memphis

Wichita State Shockers (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (2-9) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts…

Wichita State Shockers (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (2-9)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Wichita State after TI’lan Boler scored 20 points in Memphis’ 87-68 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Tigers are 2-4 in home games. Memphis averages 16.5 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Shockers have gone 0-1 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks ninth in the AAC shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

Memphis’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Memphis gives up.

The Tigers and Shockers square off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boler is scoring 16.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Tigers.

Jayla Murray is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Shockers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 70.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Shockers: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

