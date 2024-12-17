Wichita State takes home win streak into matchup with UMKC

UMKC Kangaroos (6-7) at Wichita State Shockers (8-2) Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -13.5; over/under…

UMKC Kangaroos (6-7) at Wichita State Shockers (8-2)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will try to keep its seven-game home win streak alive when the Shockers play UMKC.

The Shockers are 5-0 in home games. Wichita State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kangaroos have gone 1-4 away from home. UMKC has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wichita State scores 78.2 points, 13.0 more per game than the 65.2 UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Wichita State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is shooting 39.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Shockers.

Jamar Brown is shooting 47.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Kangaroos.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.