Wichita State puts home win streak on the line against East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-3) at Wichita State Shockers (7-1) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-3) at Wichita State Shockers (7-1)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -6.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Shockers play East Tennessee State.

The Shockers have gone 4-0 in home games. Wichita State ranks fifth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 on the road. East Tennessee State has a 6-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wichita State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Wichita State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Shockers.

Quimari Peterson is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buccaneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.