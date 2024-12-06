Wichita State plays East Tennessee State, looks for 7th straight home win

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-3) at Wichita State Shockers (7-1) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (6-3) at Wichita State Shockers (7-1)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Shockers play East Tennessee State.

The Shockers have gone 4-0 at home. Wichita State ranks fourth in the AAC in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Quincy Ballard leads the Shockers with 6.4 boards.

The Buccaneers are 1-2 on the road. East Tennessee State scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Wichita State averages 76.8 points, 11.4 more per game than the 65.4 East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is shooting 37.8% and averaging 13.9 points for the Shockers.

Quimari Peterson is averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Buccaneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.