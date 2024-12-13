Wichita State plays DePaul after Hill’s 20-point showing

Wichita State Shockers (8-1) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-2, 0-1 Big East) Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita…

Wichita State Shockers (8-1) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-2, 0-1 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State faces DePaul after Justin Hill scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 96-87 win against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-1 in home games. DePaul is second in the Big East with 19.4 assists per game led by Conor Enright averaging 7.3.

The Shockers are 1-0 on the road. Wichita State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

DePaul averages 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than DePaul gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 14.3 points.

Hill is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Shockers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

