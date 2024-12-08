Wichita State hosts Mead and Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-0) at Wichita State Shockers (3-6) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-0) at Wichita State Shockers (3-6)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on Wichita State after Alexis Mead scored 24 points in Western Kentucky’s 79-60 victory over the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Shockers are 3-3 in home games. Wichita State has a 2-5 record against opponents above .500.

The Hilltoppers are 3-0 on the road. Western Kentucky averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Wichita State’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Jameson is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Shockers.

Mead is averaging 14 points, 3.7 assists and 2.9 steals for the Hilltoppers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

