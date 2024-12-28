Wichita State faces North Texas in conference showdown

North Texas Eagles (8-4) at Wichita State Shockers (6-7) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jayla Murray and…

North Texas Eagles (8-4) at Wichita State Shockers (6-7)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayla Murray and Wichita State host Tommisha Lampkin and North Texas in AAC play.

The Shockers are 4-3 on their home court. Wichita State allows 69.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 2-3 on the road. North Texas ranks eighth in the AAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Lampkin averaging 5.8.

Wichita State is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 39.8% North Texas allows to opponents. North Texas has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

The Shockers and Eagles square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bre’yon White is averaging 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Shockers.

Lampkin is averaging 17.3 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

