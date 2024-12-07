Wichita State beats East Tennessee State 96-87

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Justin Hill had 20 points in Wichita State’s 96-87 win over East Tennessee State on Saturday…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Justin Hill had 20 points in Wichita State’s 96-87 win over East Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Hill shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Shockers (8-1). Corey Washington added 17 points and 13 rebounds. Harlond Beverly finished 6 of 12 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Buccaneers (6-4) were led in scoring by Jaden Seymour, who finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Karon Boyd added 16 points for East Tennessee State. Quimari Peterson finished with 16 points, five assists and three steals.

Wichita State took the lead with 17:38 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Washington led the Shockers 15 points in the first half to help put them ahead 54-37 at the break. Hill scored 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

