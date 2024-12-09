Whittington and Tulane host North Dakota State

North Dakota State Bison (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (3-4) New Orleans; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts…

North Dakota State Bison (6-3) at Tulane Green Wave (3-4)

New Orleans; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts North Dakota State after Kyren Whittington scored 23 points in Tulane’s 87-70 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Green Wave have gone 2-1 in home games. Tulane has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bison have gone 2-1 away from home. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Tulane averages 72.6 points, 8.9 more per game than the 63.7 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Tulane allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whittington is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Green Wave.

Avery Koenen is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bison.

