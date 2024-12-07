Whitt scores 14, Belmont beats Middle Tennessee 82-79

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carter Whitt scored 14 points as Belmont beat Middle Tennessee 82-79 on Saturday. Whitt also added…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carter Whitt scored 14 points as Belmont beat Middle Tennessee 82-79 on Saturday.

Whitt also added eight rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Bruins (8-2). Isaiah Walker also scored 14 points while going 6 of 12 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had eight rebounds. Sam Orme had 12 points and went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).

The Blue Raiders (7-3) were led by Jlynn Counter, who recorded 22 points and five assists. Middle Tennessee also got 21 points and two blocks from Jestin Porter. Essam Mostafa finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Belmont went into the half ahead of Middle Tennessee 38-30. Walker scored eight points in the half. Belmont pulled off the victory after a 19-2 run spanning both halves erased a three-point deficit and gave them the lead at 44-30 with 19:01 remaining in the second half. Whitt scored 10 second-half points and his four free throws in the final half-minute helped the Bruins maintain their lead.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

