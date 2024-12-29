Whitt and Belmont host Drake

Belmont Bruins (9-3, 1-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-0, 1-0 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Belmont Bruins (9-3, 1-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-0, 1-0 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont visits Drake after Carter Whitt scored 25 points in Belmont’s 92-84 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in home games. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam Manyawu averaging 2.5.

The Bruins are 1-0 in conference play. Belmont is sixth in the MVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Walker averaging 2.1.

Drake averages 74.5 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 78.9 Belmont allows. Belmont has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitch Mascari is shooting 49.3% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.5 points.

Jonathan Pierre is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bruins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 72.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 84.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.