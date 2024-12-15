White scores 19 in North Dakota State’s 98-62 win over Western Michigan

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jacari White scored 19 points as North Dakota State beat Western Michigan 98-62 on Sunday. White…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Jacari White scored 19 points as North Dakota State beat Western Michigan 98-62 on Sunday.

White had five rebounds and five assists for the Bison (10-4). Jacksen Moni added 16 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had seven assists. Masen Miller finished 5 of 9 from 3-point range to finish with 15 points. The Bison extended their winning streak to seven games.

The Broncos (3-7) were led by Chansey Willis Jr., who recorded 22 points and five assists. Marquese Josephs added 12 points for Western Michigan. Markhi Strickland also put up eight points.

North Dakota State took the lead with 19:23 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 49-28 at halftime, with White racking up 13 points. North Dakota State extended its lead to 73-38 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Darik Dissette scored a team-high eight points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

North Dakota State next plays Monday against CSU Bakersfield at home, and Western Michigan will host Valparaiso on Friday.

