White leads New Orleans against Vanderbilt after 20-point game

New Orleans Privateers (2-10, 0-2 Southland) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores…

New Orleans Privateers (2-10, 0-2 Southland) at Vanderbilt Commodores (11-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -31.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Vanderbilt after James White scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 86-61 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Commodores have gone 7-0 in home games. Vanderbilt is 9-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

The Privateers are 1-8 in road games. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Southland with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Thomas averaging 3.4.

Vanderbilt is shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 47.5% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is averaging 19.1 points for the Commodores.

White is averaging 19.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Privateers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

