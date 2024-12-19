White leads New Orleans against Texas after 24-point game

New Orleans Privateers (2-7, 0-1 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (9-2) Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns…

New Orleans Privateers (2-7, 0-1 Southland) at Texas Longhorns (9-2)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -34.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits Texas after James White scored 24 points in New Orleans’ 104-57 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Longhorns have gone 6-1 in home games. Texas is ninth in the SEC with 15.5 assists per game led by Julian Larry averaging 4.3.

The Privateers are 1-5 on the road. New Orleans has a 0-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans has shot at a 39.2% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

White is averaging 19.1 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Privateers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.