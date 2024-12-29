White leads Missouri State against Evansville after 26-point game

Missouri State Bears (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-9, 0-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Missouri State Bears (7-5, 0-1 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-9, 0-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays Evansville after Dez White scored 26 points in Missouri State’s 68-56 win against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Purple Aces are 3-3 in home games. Evansville ranks ninth in the MVC in team defense, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Bears have gone 0-1 against MVC opponents. Missouri State is second in the MVC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Michael Osei-Bonsu averaging 3.0.

Evansville’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Evansville allows.

The Purple Aces and Bears face off Sunday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pozzato is shooting 49.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Purple Aces.

White is averaging 18.3 points for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.