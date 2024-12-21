White and Virginia Tech host Campbell

Campbell Camels (6-4) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3, 0-1 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech…

Campbell Camels (6-4) at Virginia Tech Hokies (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Campbell after Lani White scored 23 points in Virginia Tech’s 73-34 victory against the Radford Highlanders.

The Hokies have gone 6-0 in home games. Virginia Tech averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

The Camels are 0-4 on the road. Campbell ranks seventh in the CAA shooting 28.5% from 3-point range.

Virginia Tech makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Campbell has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Campbell averages 62.5 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 62.9 Virginia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rose Micheaux is averaging 12 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Hokies.

Gianni Boone is averaging 11.3 points for the Camels.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

