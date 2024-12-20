Wheeler leads Norfolk State against No. 19 North Carolina after 21-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (11-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (11-2, 0-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Norfolk State Spartans (11-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (11-2, 0-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits No. 19 North Carolina after Kierra Wheeler scored 21 points in Norfolk State’s 68-56 win against the Drexel Dragons.

The Tar Heels are 6-1 on their home court. North Carolina is 11-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 away from home. Norfolk State has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

North Carolina scores 74.2 points, 16.3 more per game than the 57.9 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is scoring 10.8 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels.

Diamond Johnson is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.