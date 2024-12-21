Wheeler leads Norfolk State against No. 19 North Carolina after 21-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (11-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (11-2, 0-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Norfolk State Spartans (11-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (11-2, 0-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays No. 19 North Carolina after Kierra Wheeler scored 21 points in Norfolk State’s 68-56 victory over the Drexel Dragons.

The Tar Heels have gone 6-1 in home games. North Carolina ranks eighth in the ACC in rebounding with 36.1 rebounds. Alyssa Ustby leads the Tar Heels with 8.7 boards.

The Spartans have gone 4-1 away from home. Norfolk State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

North Carolina averages 74.2 points, 16.3 more per game than the 57.9 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 34.3% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ustby is averaging 10.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels.

Wheeler is averaging 16.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.2 blocks for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 73.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

