Wheeler leads Norfolk State against N.C. A&T after 22-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (9-3) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-5)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on N.C. A&T after Kierra Wheeler scored 22 points in Norfolk State’s 90-57 win over the Shaw Bears.

The Aggies are 2-1 in home games. N.C. A&T ranks second in the CAA in rebounding averaging 36.4 rebounds. Chaniya Clark paces the Aggies with 6.4 boards.

The Spartans are 3-1 on the road. Norfolk State averages 66.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

N.C. A&T averages 55.7 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 58.0 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 37.0% shooting opponents of N.C. A&T have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordyn Dorsey is shooting 24.2% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals.

Diamond Johnson is averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals for the Spartans.

