Weston leads Middle Tennessee against Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (7-4) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (8-3)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Raiders -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee hosts Lipscomb after Camryn Weston scored 30 points in Middle Tennessee’s 75-64 win over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Blue Raiders are 4-1 on their home court. Middle Tennessee is fifth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Bisons are 3-3 in road games. Lipscomb is the best team in the ASUN allowing only 67.8 points per game while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Middle Tennessee makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Lipscomb has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Lipscomb has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Middle Tennessee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Jacob Ognacevic is shooting 51.1% and averaging 17.6 points for the Bisons.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bisons: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

