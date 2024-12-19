Weston and Tennessee State host Southern Indiana

Tennessee State Tigers (4-7) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-7) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (5-5)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Screaming Eagles -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State takes on Southern Indiana after Brandon Weston scored 22 points in Tennessee State’s 89-58 win against the Johnson (TN) Royals.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 4-1 at home. Southern Indiana scores 79.9 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 0-4 away from home. Tennessee State leads the OVC with 41.3 points per game in the paint led by Weston averaging 6.7.

Southern Indiana makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Tennessee State averages 9.1 more points per game (82.0) than Southern Indiana gives up to opponents (72.9).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, while averaging 16.5 points and 1.6 steals.

Ahmir Langlais is averaging 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

