Western Michigan visits Blue and St. Thomas

Western Michigan Broncos (3-5) at Saint Thomas Tommies (7-4)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts Western Michigan after Kendall Blue scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 88-81 victory against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Tommies are 4-0 on their home court. St. Thomas is ninth in the Summit League with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nolan Minessale averaging 1.3.

The Broncos are 1-3 on the road. Western Michigan has a 1-5 record against opponents above .500.

St. Thomas makes 49.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (42.6%). Western Michigan has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Bjerke is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging nine points.

Markhi Strickland is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Broncos.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

