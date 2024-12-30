Western Michigan takes on No. 18 Michigan State on 4-game skid

Western Michigan Broncos (3-8) at Michigan State Spartans (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-8) at Michigan State Spartans (10-2, 2-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -26.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan heads into the matchup with No. 18 Michigan State after losing four straight games.

The Spartans have gone 6-0 at home. Michigan State is the best team in the Big Ten with 20.0 fast break points.

The Broncos are 1-5 on the road. Western Michigan is fifth in the MAC giving up 73.5 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Michigan State is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Michigan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 7.8 points and 5.9 assists for the Spartans.

Brandon Muntu averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.