Western Michigan hosts Wright and Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (5-5, 0-1 MVC) at Western Michigan Broncos (3-7)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits Western Michigan after All Wright scored 22 points in Valparaiso’s 95-73 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Broncos are 2-2 in home games. Western Michigan has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

The Beacons are 0-2 in road games. Valparaiso scores 78.2 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

Western Michigan is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Valparaiso allows to opponents. Valparaiso averages 78.2 points per game, 4.9 more than the 73.3 Western Michigan allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Muntu is shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging seven points.

Tyler Schmidt is averaging 12.3 points for the Beacons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.