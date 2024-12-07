Western Kentucky visits Wichita State after Mead’s 24-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-0) at Wichita State Shockers (3-6) Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-0) at Wichita State Shockers (3-6)

Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Wichita State after Alexis Mead scored 24 points in Western Kentucky’s 79-60 victory against the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Shockers are 3-3 in home games. Wichita State allows 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 3-0 on the road. Western Kentucky has a 5-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Wichita State averages 63.3 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 59.6 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Jameson is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Shockers.

Mead is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.