Western Kentucky visits Amoore and No. 16 Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (10-1) Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky hosts…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (10-1)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Kentucky hosts Western Kentucky after Georgia Amoore scored 23 points in Kentucky’s 84-78 victory over the Belmont Bruins.

The Wildcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Kentucky averages 77.5 points while outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game.

The Hilltoppers have gone 3-1 away from home. Western Kentucky is 9-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Kentucky makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Western Kentucky averages 21.5 more points per game (77.4) than Kentucky allows (55.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Amoore is shooting 39.0% and averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats.

Alexis Mead is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 7.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.