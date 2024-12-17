Western Kentucky hosts Seattle U after Stevens’ 20-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (4-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers…

Seattle U Redhawks (4-6) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (7-3)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces Western Kentucky after DaSean Stevens scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 111-44 win over the Pacific (OR) Boxers.

The Hilltoppers are 6-1 in home games. Western Kentucky has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Redhawks have gone 1-4 away from home. Seattle U ranks seventh in the WAC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe averaging 3.0.

Western Kentucky is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 46.1% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 76.3 points per game, 2.9 more than the 73.4 Western Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

Moncrieffe is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Redhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.