Western Kentucky Hilltoppers travel to the Evansville Purple Aces

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (4-3) at Evansville Purple Aces (3-5, 0-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Western Kentucky in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Purple Aces are 3-1 in home games. Evansville is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Hilltoppers are 0-2 on the road. Western Kentucky is second in the CUSA with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyrone Marshall averaging 5.9.

Evansville’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Pozzato is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Purple Aces.

Babacar Faye is shooting 54.0% and averaging 15.0 points for the Hilltoppers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

