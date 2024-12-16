Western Illinois hosts Tennessee Tech following McCowan’s 22-point showing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-3) Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (6-3) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-3)

Macomb, Illinois; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Tennessee Tech after Raegan McCowan scored 22 points in Western Illinois’ 69-56 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Leathernecks have gone 2-1 in home games. Western Illinois is third in the OVC scoring 69.8 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-3 away from home. Tennessee Tech is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Western Illinois makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Tennessee Tech averages 69.7 points per game, 4.3 more than the 65.4 Western Illinois gives up to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCowan is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Leathernecks.

Peyton Carter is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 11.2 points and 3.8 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.