Western Illinois faces Lindenwood (MO), seeks to end 3-game slide

Western Illinois Leathernecks (5-4, 0-1 OVC) at Lindenwood (MO) Lions (5-5, 1-0 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois comes into the matchup with Lindenwood (MO) after losing three games in a row.

The Lions are 4-2 on their home court. Lindenwood (MO) is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Leathernecks are 0-1 in OVC play.

Lindenwood (MO) scores 65.0 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 66.1 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois averages 67.8 points per game, 1.8 more than the 66.0 Lindenwood (MO) gives up to opponents.

The Lions and Leathernecks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ellie Brueggemann is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Lions.

Raegan McCowan is averaging 19.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Leathernecks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

