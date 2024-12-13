Western Carolina visits UNC Asheville after Dubsky’s 23-point game

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville plays Western Carolina after Connor Dubsky scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 92-46 victory against the Bluefield College Rams.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. UNC Asheville scores 81.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Catamounts are 0-4 on the road. Western Carolina is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

UNC Asheville scores 81.1 points, 5.2 more per game than the 75.9 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UNC Asheville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Banks is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Chevalier Emery is averaging 12.9 points for the Catamounts.

