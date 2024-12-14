Western Carolina visits Dubsky and UNC Asheville

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Western Carolina Catamounts (3-5) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts Western Carolina after Connor Dubsky scored 23 points in UNC Asheville’s 92-46 win over the Bluefield College Rams.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in home games. UNC Asheville is third in the Big South in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Toyaz Solomon leads the Bulldogs with 7.4 boards.

The Catamounts are 0-4 on the road. Western Carolina is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

UNC Asheville’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.9 per game Western Carolina gives up. Western Carolina has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 44.4% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Abee is shooting 46.0% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.8 points.

Chevalier Emery is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 12.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.