Western Carolina faces Queens (NC) for non-conference matchup

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-4) at Queens (NC) Royals (5-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tyja Beans…

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-4) at Queens (NC) Royals (5-4)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyja Beans and Western Carolina take on Jordyn Weaver and Queens (NC) in non-conference play.

The Royals have gone 3-2 at home. Queens (NC) ranks sixth in the ASUN with 14.4 assists per game led by Aylesha Wade averaging 2.8.

The Catamounts are 3-3 on the road. Western Carolina ranks seventh in the SoCon giving up 69.5 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Queens (NC) is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 40.8% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 6.5 more points per game (71.4) than Queens (NC) allows (64.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ana Barreto is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 10.3 points.

Chelsea Wooten averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.