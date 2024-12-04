Western Carolina defeats Bellarmine 86-74

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cord Stansberry had 24 points in Western Carolina’s 86-74 win over Bellarmine on Wednesday night. Stansberry…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Cord Stansberry had 24 points in Western Carolina’s 86-74 win over Bellarmine on Wednesday night.

Stansberry added six rebounds for the Catamounts (3-4). Chevalier Emery scored 17 points, shooting 6 for 16 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. CJ Hyland had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Ben Johnson led the Knights (2-7) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Dylan Branson added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. Billy Smith also had 11 points.

