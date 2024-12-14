Western Carolina Catamounts head to the Queens (NC) Royals

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-4) at Queens (NC) Royals (5-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina…

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-4) at Queens (NC) Royals (5-4)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina takes on Queens (NC) for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Royals have gone 3-2 in home games. Queens (NC) is fifth in the ASUN scoring 67.3 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

The Catamounts have gone 3-3 away from home. Western Carolina ranks fourth in the SoCon with 12.9 assists per game led by Jada Burton averaging 4.6.

Queens (NC) scores 67.3 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 69.5 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Queens (NC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ana Barreto averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc.

Avyonce Carter is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Catamounts.

