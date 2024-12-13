West Virginia takes home win streak into matchup with Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2, 1-0 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (7-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia hosts Bethune-Cookman looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Mountaineers have gone 5-0 in home games. West Virginia ranks fifth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Wildcats are 0-6 on the road. Bethune-Cookman ranks ninth in the SWAC with 28.8 rebounds per game led by Reggie Ward Jr. averaging 7.7.

West Virginia averages 77.9 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 74.0 Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman has shot at a 39.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 44.6% and averaging 19.0 points for the Mountaineers.

Brayon Freeman is averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

