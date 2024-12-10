West Virginia hosts King and North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2, 1-0 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

North Carolina Central Eagles (4-7) at West Virginia Mountaineers (6-2, 1-0 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -24.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays West Virginia after Po’Boigh King scored 28 points in North Carolina Central’s 78-77 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-0 at home. West Virginia is ninth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Eagles are 1-4 on the road. North Carolina Central is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

West Virginia scores 77.8 points, 5.2 more per game than the 72.6 North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc.

King is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.