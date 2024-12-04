West, Nicholls State Colonels square off against the SE Louisiana Lions

SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Nicholls State Colonels (4-4) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits…

SE Louisiana Lions (4-4) at Nicholls State Colonels (4-4)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits Nicholls State in Southland action Thursday.

The Colonels are 2-2 in home games. Nicholls State ranks fourth in the Southland with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamal West averaging 3.9.

The Lions have gone 2-3 away from home. SE Louisiana ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Nicholls State scores 71.3 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 68.3 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

The Colonels and Lions meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Ireland is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Colonels.

Kam Burton is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 9.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

