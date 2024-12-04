West leads Northern Colorado against St. Thomas after 23-point outing

Northern Colorado Bears (5-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-2) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado…

Northern Colorado Bears (5-2) at Saint Thomas Tommies (6-2)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces St. Thomas after Tatum West scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 93-46 win against the Tabor Bluejays.

The Tommies have gone 4-0 at home. St. Thomas scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Bears have gone 1-1 away from home.

St. Thomas makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Northern Colorado has shot at a 51.5% clip from the field this season, 10.1 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Langbehn is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tommies.

West is averaging 11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bears.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

