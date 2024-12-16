West Georgia plays Charlotte, aims to break road losing streak

West Georgia Wolves (1-10) at Charlotte 49ers (5-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia will…

West Georgia Wolves (1-10) at Charlotte 49ers (5-4)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia will aim to end its eight-game road skid when the Wolves play Charlotte.

The 49ers have gone 4-2 in home games. Charlotte ranks fifth in the AAC with 14.6 assists per game led by Nik Graves averaging 3.4.

The Wolves have gone 0-7 away from home. West Georgia allows 79.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.0 points per game.

Charlotte averages 72.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 79.4 West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Charlotte gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graves is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the 49ers.

Kolten Griffin is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, while averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

