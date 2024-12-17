West Georgia faces Charlotte on 8-game road skid

West Georgia Wolves (1-10) at Charlotte 49ers (5-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -15.5;…

West Georgia Wolves (1-10) at Charlotte 49ers (5-4)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -15.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits Charlotte looking to break its eight-game road slide.

The 49ers are 4-2 on their home court. Charlotte is sixth in the AAC with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Giancarlo Rosado averaging 7.7.

The Wolves are 0-7 on the road. West Georgia is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Charlotte scores 72.1 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 79.4 West Georgia gives up. West Georgia averages 65.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 70.8 Charlotte gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the 49ers.

Demetrus Johnson II is averaging 4.2 points for the Wolves.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

