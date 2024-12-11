Welling’s 19 lead Utah Valley over North Dakota 80-57

OREM, Utah (AP) — Carter Welling had 19 points in Utah Valley’s 80-57 win over North Dakota on Wednesday night.…

OREM, Utah (AP) — Carter Welling had 19 points in Utah Valley’s 80-57 win over North Dakota on Wednesday night.

Welling also contributed seven rebounds for the Wolverines (5-5). Dominick Nelson scored 15 points, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the line. Tanner Toolson went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Fighting Hawks (4-6) were led by Treysen Eaglestaff, who recorded 20 points. North Dakota also got 13 points from Amar Kuljuhovic. Eli King also had eight points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.