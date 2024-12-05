Weeks and Rider host Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-5) at Rider Broncs (4-5, 0-1 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-5) at Rider Broncs (4-5, 0-1 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider faces Quinnipiac after TJ Weeks Jr. scored 21 points in Rider’s 78-75 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Broncs are 0-1 in home games. Rider ranks fifth in the MAAC in rebounding with 34.0 rebounds. Tariq Ingraham leads the Broncs with 6.6 boards.

The Bobcats are 1-5 on the road. Quinnipiac ranks second in the MAAC scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Paul Otieno averaging 6.0.

Rider is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Rider has given up to its opponents (43.4%).

The Broncs and Bobcats meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weeks is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Broncs.

Ryan Mabrey averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

